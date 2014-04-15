Viral Videos

WATCH: Southwest Flight Attendant Delivers Hilarious Safety Announcement

Think you know the flight attendant's pre-take-off spiel by heart? Then you haven't flown with this Southwest flight crew.

“My ex-husband, my new boyfriend and their divorce attorney are going to show you the safety features aboard this 737 800 series,” the flight attendant begins. “Position your seat belt tight and low across your hips, like my grandmother wears her support bra."

The video has over 1.5 million views of YouTube. A couple hundred thousand more and a sitcom may be in order -- or at least a guest appearance on Ellen. 

Check it out.

