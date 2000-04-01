Panasonic Laser Printer KX-P6500

Tired of using your old dot-matrix printer to print? With the Panasonic KX-P6500 laser printer ($399 street), you can print high-quality documents quietly, while switching between DOS and Windows environments using automatic emulation. Producing a swift six pages per minute, the KX-P6500 prints at 1,200 dpi using Edge Enhancement Technology.

One multipurpose tray holds all paper sizes, keeping the printer's dimensions at a compact 5.2" x 14.9" x 11.3". Cost-saving features include the ability to enlarge or reduce the print page from 10 to 500 percent, allowing you to print two to four pages on one letter-sized sheet. Requirements include 4MB RAM and 16MB hard-drive space.

Visit Panasonic Printers for more information.

