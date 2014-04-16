Wholesale Business

Come August, Etsy Merchants Can Sell Directly to Retailers

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former Staff Writer
2 min read

This summer, Etsy is inching closer to the brick-and-mortar retail realm -- but perhaps not in a way you’d expect.

The site, which serves as an integral platform for crafty artisans with commercial ambitions, is slated to debut Etsy Wholesale in August.

Rather than just selling directly to consumers, the site will enable makers to vend to retailers, too -- in larger quantities and at wholesale prices.

While a beta version of this service launched last year, the company unveiled official details in a blog post yesterday: sellers must pay a one-time joining fee of $100, while Etsy will collect a 3.5 percent transaction fee for every wholesale order. (The company takes the same 3.5 percent cut on direct-to-consumer transactions.)

Related: Etsy to Offer Tips to Sellers in Town Hall Meeting

In addition to facilitating sales between Etsy makers and independent boutiques, the company also boasts partnerships with major retailers like Nordstrom and West Elm, and sponsors major tradeshows to amp up community exposure.

In one instance, Etsy related, two home accessories designers from West Virginia attracted the eye of Nordstrom, which in turn “enabled them to rent a dedicated studio space and scale from a two-person business to eight employees.”

And this is not the only initiative that the e-commerce site -- which boasts over 1 million sellers that generated $1.35 billion in sales last year -- has up its sleeve to bolster entrepreneurship.

Last week, Etsy CEO Chad Dickerson and Chelsea Clinton spoke about the company’s Craft Entrepreneurship Program, which offers courses to low-income makers about how to turn their artistic skills into supplemental income.

Related: How to Start a Wholesale Distribution Business

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Disrupters

Disrupters

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Wholesale Business

5 Secrets to Running a Successful Wholesale Distribution Business

Wholesale Business

The Ultimate Guide to Staffing Your Wholesale Distribution Business

Wholesale Business

The Best Location for Your New Wholesale Distribution Business