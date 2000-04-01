Yes, some of the best stuff in life is still free.

April 1, 2000 1 min read

This story appears in the April 2000 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »

If you run a service-based business and aren't in the financial position to purchase an high-end accounting system that can run tens of thousands of dollars, 3S accounting software by Clarisys was made for you. The 8MB downloadable freeware has a full suite of accounting modules, including general ledger, accounts receivable, accounts payable and an invoicing system. You can print reports and financial statements directly from the system, or export reports into such programs as Microsoft Excel and Microsoft Word.

An extensive help index covers accounting functions, and the tab-based software makes it easy to maneuver from function to function. You can customize the chart of accounts for your business by using the "Add" and "Edit" functions. Download time is 47 minutes using a 28.8 Kbps modem; minimum requirements include Windows 95/98/NT and 16MB RAM. Register the software and you get 30 days of free telephone support.

Visit www.Clarisys.ca to start downloading. And did we mention it's free?