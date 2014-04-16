Productivity Tools

3 Simple Ways to Make Your Web Browser Extra Awesome

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Whether your browser of choice is Chrome, Firefox or Internet Explorer, there are some bells and whistles that can make your web experience a whole lot better and may even simplify your life.

Pixlr: This deadringer for Photoshop will help you in all your photo editing needs -- from simple tasks like cropping and adding text, to adding masks and utilizing the clone stamp, this may eliminate the need for pricey software. If you have zero photo editing experience, head to YouTube for thousands of tutorials. (Works in all browsers and iPhone).

Silencer: This extension will let you “mute” certain words from your Twitter and Facebook feeds. So if you’d like to be shielded from updates about cousin Susie’s wedding, have the newest “Mindy Project” episode ruined or just rather not see anyone’s Instagram posts, this is for you. Silencer only works on twitter.com and facebook.com, so you’ll still see “muted” topics on mobile devices. (Chrome only).

Pocket: This is an oldie but a goodie. See something you want to read but just don’t have the time? Pocket works on your desktop and mobile devices and saves article you want to read later. Perfect for subway rides, waiting at the doctor’s office, to killing time in the coffee line. (Available as an extension on all major browsers and as a mobile app).

