Instagram Improves 'Explore' Tab: What It Means for You

April 21, 2014 1 min read

The Explore tab on Instagram can be a scary place. But it’s getting better.

What use to be overrun with wanna-be models, fitness buffs taking selfies and over-filtered sunset shots is changing.

Instagram will still show content that is trending in the Instagram community (i.e. selfies, tweens, cats), but will now show a "variety of photos and videos that people you follow have liked," according to an Instagram spokesperson.

For entrepreneurs and business owners, the new tab means being able to connect with other similar brands and people you may otherwise not have been introduced to.