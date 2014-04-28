How Big Data Helps Us Keep Pace (Infographic)

April 28, 2014 1 min read

While they might not realize it, the internet’s 2.4 billion users create vast amounts of data every minute. A new infographic from Domo, a software company that provides real-time data to marketers, demonstrates how each individual action online contributes to a massive data set – and an opportunity to understand customer behaviors and needs on a large scale. Take a look for a sneak peek of the digital trails we make in just 60 seconds.