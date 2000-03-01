Out, Out Damned Clutter!
Bright and early in the morning on March 14, the eighth annual National Organize Your Home Office Day, homebased entrepreneurs everywhere will be cleaning shop-and you can join them. Here are some tips to make your home office a bit more functional:
- De-pile your office. Rather than risk a broken ankle, neck or arm, get rid of the piles of magazines, newspapers and other reading materials piled throughout your office. Put everything in your car, head to the nearest recycling center and don't look back.
- Take the "toss and keep" test by asking three questions: 1) Have you used the item in the past year?, 2) Is the item serving a purpose?, 3) If you keep this item, do you have a place to store it where you'll find it again?
- Follow the rule, "do it or dump it." If you keep moving a task forward on your list, make a decision to do it. If you know you'll never tackle the task, dump it
- For more home office tips, visit the National Organize Your Home Office Day Web site at www.HomeOfficeLife.com.