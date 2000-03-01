Out, Out Damned Clutter!

Forget New Year's resolutions-National Organize Your Home Office Day is here and, like the rest of us, you need to resolve to do some serious cleaning.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the March 2000 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »

Bright and early in the morning on March 14, the eighth annual National Organize Your Home Office Day, homebased entrepreneurs everywhere will be cleaning shop-and you can join them. Here are some tips to make your home office a bit more functional:

  • De-pile your office. Rather than risk a broken ankle, neck or arm, get rid of the piles of magazines, newspapers and other reading materials piled throughout your office. Put everything in your car, head to the nearest recycling center and don't look back.
  • Take the "toss and keep" test by asking three questions: 1) Have you used the item in the past year?, 2) Is the item serving a purpose?, 3) If you keep this item, do you have a place to store it where you'll find it again?
  • Follow the rule, "do it or dump it." If you keep moving a task forward on your list, make a decision to do it. If you know you'll never tackle the task, dump it
  • For more home office tips, visit the National Organize Your Home Office Day Web site at www.HomeOfficeLife.com.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.