Canadian Pizzeria Generates Buzz With $450 Pie

How much do you usually spend for a pizza?  Fifteen dollars? This Canadian pizzeria wants you to shell out more than that – a lot more.

Steveston Pizza charges as whopping $450 for its "C6" Pizza, topped with lobster and black Alaskan cod, with a side of Russian caviar. The pizzeria is known for its creative combinations, offering other pizzas with caramelized duck confit, pomme frites and Icelandic scampi. 

The pizza seems like a promising pie to topple the Guinness World Record's current most expensive pizza – a thin-crust creation topped with shavings from a rare Italian truffle, sold for 100 pounds at Gordon Ramsey's Maze restaurant.

Related: Like It or Not, 'Pizza Cake' Could Soon Be a Thing

Reportedly, only eight of Steveston's the pricey creations have been sold. However, for most restaurants with uber-expensive offerings, it's not how often they are sold that matters – it's the surrounding buzz.

Taking everyday items and jacking them up to absurd prices with exorbitant ingredients has become a hype-inducing game across the spectrum. For burgers, it's all about the add-ons: Las Vegas restaurant Fleur created a buzz with the $5,000 Fleurburger 5000, served with a "free" $5,300 bottle of wine while 666 Burger's "Douche Burger" is topped with gold-leaf and stuffed with foie gras. Meanwhile, New York's Bagatelle offers a $1,000 sundae with Dom Perignon Rose sorbet, served with a side of a Mauboussin ring. 

Related: Hello, 'Waffogato': Has the Cronut-Creator Gone Too Far for PR?

