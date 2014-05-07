Writing

15 Tips to Make Writing Less Hellish

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PR Daily

Not everyone who writes for a living always enjoys writing.

Writing can be a tedious and frustrating task: Staring at a blank screen, knowing what you want to write but being unable to call up the proper words.

Canadian author Ann-Marie MacDonald says, “Writing is a hellish task, best snuck up on, whacked on the head, robbed, and left for dead.”

What follows is some of the best advice I’ve received to make the writing process less hellish:

1. When you’re stuck, don’t keep staring at the screen. Take a break, and come back to it.

2. Write first; edit later.

3. Don’t bristle when another writer or editor corrects your work. Put your ego aside, analyze the feedback, and use it to improve your writing.

4. Read your work aloud.

5. Stop thinking in terms of how to draw people in. Today, your primary concern with your writing is not to drive people away.

6. “Keep your exclamation points under control. You are allowed no more than two or three per 100,000 words of prose.” --Elmore Leonard

7. Writing informally is not dumbing down; it is writing so busy people can understand your content.

8. You can start a sentence with a conjunction.

9. Don’t be afraid to try new words.

10. Capitalizing certain words does not make them more important.

11. “Good writing consists of trying to use ordinary words to achieve extraordinary results.” --James Michener

12. Chose clear, active verbs instead of throwaway verbs, such as utilize, implement, leverage, and disseminate.

13. “The more you read, the less apt you are to make a fool of yourself with your pen or word processor.” --Stephen King

14. Outline. Outline. Outline.

15. “The fact is that writing is hard work, and sometimes you don’t want to do it, and you can’t think of what to write next, and you’re fed up with the whole damn business. Do you think plumbers don’t feel like that about their work from time to time? Of course there will be days when the stuff is not flowing freely. What you do then is MAKE IT UP.” --Philip Pullman

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Writing

How This Non-Professional Writer Made $10,000 in One Hour by Giving Advice to Professional Writers

Writing

The Secret to Writing Anything Quickly

Writing

How Entrepreneurs and Executives Can Develop a Writing Habit -- and Why They Should