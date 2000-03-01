CoffeeCup HTML Editor 8.0

Piping hot cup o' Java
There's something good brewing over at http://www.coffeecup.com : the home percolator for CoffeeCup Software, maker of CoffeeCup HTML Editor 8.0. Available for download as a 30-day demo ($49 to register), CoffeeCup HTML Editor is one of the best of its breed. You don't have to know any HTML to use CoffeeCup effectively, but users with some basic HTML knowledge will get the biggest kick out of this program.

A collection of ready-to-use backgrounds, animated GIFs, image files and JavaScripts extend CoffeeCup's reach, especially for those just starting to create for the Web. A Quick Start Wizard gets you well on your way. The nicest feature award goes to the preview window: One click pops you over from the HTML to a view of what the code will look like on the Web while you work. And a built-in FTP program keeps you in touch with your server for uploading on the fly.

There's everything imaginable here, from a frames-maker to font tools and feedback forms. My familiarity only extends to rudimentary HTML tags. But, after downloading the program, I managed to put up a clean-looking five-page Web site with graphics, links and all sizes and colors of fonts in less than six hours. Advanced users will consider CoffeeCup HTML Editor a great tool, while beginners will feel like real Webmasters in no time.

