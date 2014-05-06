The Crazy Things Your Future Credit Cards Will Do (Infographic)

May 6, 2014 2 min read

A kiss on the hand might be quite continental, but diamonds are a credit card’s best friend. Twenty-six rocks on a solid gold credit card, to be exact. That’s what’s in your wallet if you’re one of 100 lucky Visa Infinite cardholders in Kazakhstan. But that’s so yesterday.

So are coffee-, orange- and cinnamon-scented credit cards.

The credit card tech of the future, as crystal ball-ed in this fun infographic from Richard Branson’s Virgin Money, is so much slicker than gold, bling and shiny things. And smarter by design, too.

Tomorrow’s credit cards will be decked out with high-tech security features, like PIN-

eliminating fingerprint sensors and voice controls, personalized “moving” holograms (prancing puppies, anyone?), real-time touchscreen statement displays, and, yes, features that are invisible until you reveal them with your one-of-a-kind fingerprint. The power!

Remember, though, even if tomorrow’s credit card gets pimped out with the latest, greatest identity-protecting authentication tech bells and whistles, it will still put you in debt. And you’ll have to pay that fast cash back one day -- and on-time -- or you’ll really pay.

Check out the infographic below for an eyeful of what’s to come for the credit card.

The Future Of The Credit Card [Infographic] by the team at Virgin Money

