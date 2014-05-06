Project Grow

Entrepreneurs Remember Their Favorite School Teachers. Tell Us: Who Inspired You?

Dedicated. Engaging. Creative. Collaborative. Inspiring. Exciting. These are all words that could be used to describe great, successful entrepreneurs.

They can also be used to describe what makes a teacher memorable. We look to entrepreneurs to teach us new ways to look at the world. So then who taught those world-changing entrepreneurs?

Great teachers make you come alive in the classroom, they inspire you, they excite you and ideally they make you into a better version of yourself,” says Adam Braun, founder of Pencils of Promise, in a video released today on National Teacher Appreciation Day. Pencils of Promise is a non-profit organization that builds schools in rural parts of the developing world.  

The video, which also checks in with Harry's co-founder Jeff Raider, actress Katie Chang and the YouTube celebrity AJ Rafael, was released to kick off Pencils of Promise’s campaign, in collaboration with 1-800-Flowers.com, to fund training for 500 teachers in the communities where Pencils of Promise works. So far, Pencils of Promise has broken ground on more than 200 schools, providing education for 20,000 children.

Check out the video and tell us about your favorite teacher. How did he or she inspire you to become an entrepreneur?

 

