Wider is better.

March 1, 2000 1 min read

This story appears in the March 2000 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »

When 8.5-by-11 just won't cut it anymore, it's time to look for a wide-format printer. The Hewlett-Packard Deskjet 1220C is here to cater to your big-time printing needs. Compatible with PCs or Macs, the 1220C offers up to 13-by-19-inch prints and up to 2,400 x 1,200 dpi resolution in photo mode on photo paper. It comes equipped with both parallel and USB connections--all this for a street price of $500.

The advertised print speeds for the 1220C are 11 pages per minute in black and a very fast 9.5 ppm in color. Real-world speeds vary, but take the manufacturer's claims as a likely sign of a fast printer. The print-size versatility is likely to come in handy for creating promotional items, running off graphics and photos, or doing layouts. Some handy features include a low-ink warning, "Cancel Print" button on the machine itself, automatic print-cartridge alignment and a sensor that double-checks the size of the print job with the size of the loaded paper. For more detailed specs, click over to http://www.hp.com .