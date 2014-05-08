McDonald's

McDonald's May Be Getting Into Seasoned Fries

McDonald's has kept essentially the same fries recipe for as long as anyone can remember. However, the fast food chain may finally be shaking up its fries-game with new seasoning packets.

Following a Twitter-tip-off, Foodbeast reported that McDonald's is testing seasoned fries in Stockton, Calif. Bags apparently instruct customers to pour fries and seasoning into a bag and mix the two together with some vigorous shaking to enjoy freshly flavored fries.

"We’re offering another fun and tasty way to enjoy our World Famous French fries through a test of seasoned fries in Northern California and St. Louis, beginning Friday, May 9," says McDonald's spokesperson Lisa McComb.

Varieties include Garlic Parmesan, Zesty Ranch and Spicy Buffalo.

McDonald's Profit Slips in Chilly First Quarter. Will Yum Brands Fare Better?

Foodbeast reports that Burger King tries out a similar "Shake 'em up Fries" promotion in 2002. More recently, Burger King has tried to establish itself as the top dog in the world of fries, with the much-hyped Satisfries release last year.

However, McDonald's claims to draw its inspiration from somewhere other than Burger King. "The idea came from popular seasoned fries in Asia known as Shake Shake, which first debuted in 2005 in Hong Kong before spreading into other countries including China, India and Australia," says McComb. 

McDonald's franchisees have called for the chain to simplify the menu and boost creativity. Customers appear to be looking for the same – the chain announced in late April that its U.S. first quarter same-store sales decreased 1.7 percent in the first quarter.

Midlife Crisis? Ronald McDonald Gets a Makeover, Joins Twitter

