The One Thing Richard Branson Surprisingly Can't Travel Without

When traveling for work or for pleasure, what's the one item you can't go anywhere without? A good book? Your smartphone or tablet? A pet? Your toothbrush?

One entrepreneur who's always on the move is billionaire Richard Branson. For the founder of the Virgin Group empire, one might think his must-have travel item would be some high-tech gadget to keep his busy schedule in check or to help manage his multitude of projects. Nope. Branson's go-to travel item is very analog.

A notebook.

"I like to record conversations, and I like to capture the wonderful life I lead," Branson says in a recent video from FreeEnterprise.com, a site produced by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

"If I'm having meetings with people and they're not taking notes, I know they're not going to remember what we discussed," Branson continues. "So, at least one of us in the room will remember what's been discussed."


I don't know about you, but if I was in a room with or sitting on a plane next to Richard Branson, I'd remember every word that man says. Something tells me I'm not the only one.

What's the one item you cannot travel without? Let us know in the comments below.

