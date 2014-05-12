The One Thing Richard Branson Surprisingly Can't Travel Without

May 12, 2014 2 min read

When traveling for work or for pleasure, what's the one item you can't go anywhere without? A good book? Your smartphone or tablet? A pet? Your toothbrush?

One entrepreneur who's always on the move is billionaire Richard Branson. For the founder of the Virgin Group empire, one might think his must-have travel item would be some high-tech gadget to keep his busy schedule in check or to help manage his multitude of projects. Nope. Branson's go-to travel item is very analog.

A notebook.

"I like to record conversations, and I like to capture the wonderful life I lead," Branson says in a recent video from FreeEnterprise.com, a site produced by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

"If I'm having meetings with people and they're not taking notes, I know they're not going to remember what we discussed," Branson continues. "So, at least one of us in the room will remember what's been discussed."



I don't know about you, but if I was in a room with or sitting on a plane next to Richard Branson, I'd remember every word that man says. Something tells me I'm not the only one.

