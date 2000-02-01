My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Trade Show

Mark your calendar.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read

This story appears in the February 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

EntrepreneurMagazine's Small Business Expo

February 12-13, Cobb Galleria Centre, Atlanta. Contact Expo Department, Entrepreneur Media Inc., 18061 Fitch, Irvine, CA 92614, (888) 888-EXPO.

The Baby & Kids Fair

April 1, Hamburg Fairgrounds/International Agri-Center, Buffalo, New York. Contact Jim Mis, Promotions Etc., 693 Forrest Ave., Buffalo, NY 14222, (716) 881-6623.

Spring Internet World 2000

April 3-7, Los Angeles Convention Center. Topics ranging from Internet telephony to e-commerce. Contact Penton Media, 20 Ketchum St., Westport, CT 06880, (800) 632-5537.

Branding AmericaConference &Exposition

April 4-6, Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, California. Branding, co-branding and how to take advantage of them. Contact Branding America,P.O. Box 17413, Dulles International Airport, Washington, DC 20041, (888) 200-1797.

InternationalHome Furnishings Market

April 6-13, downtown High Point, North Carolina. Introductory wholesale market serving furniture designers and dealers. Contact International Home Furnishings Market, P.O. Box 5687, High Point, NC 27262, (336) 889-0203.

The Kitchen/Bath Industry Show

April 7-9, McCormick Place Convention Center, Chicago. Contact Miller Freeman Inc., 1199 S. Beltline Rd., #100, Coxtell, TX 75019, (800) 527-0207.

Northeast Foodservice & Lodging Exposition

April 9-11, Bayside Exposition Center, Boston. Exposition showcases latest in products and equipment. Contact Reed Exhibition Companies, 338 Main Ave., Norwalk, CT 06851, (203) 840-5662.

Rocky Mountain Foodservice & Lodging Convention

April 11-12, Colorado Convention Center of the Denver Convention Complex. Microbrewing, natural foods and specialty coffees as well as franchise opportunities. Contact Colorado Restaurant Association, 430 E. Seventh Ave., Denver, CO 80203, (800) 522-2972.

Gourmet Products Show

April 15-18, Los Angeles Convention Center. Contact George Little Management Inc., 577 Airport Blvd., #610, Burlingame, CA 94010, (800) 272-SHOW.

Windows World 2000

April 17-20, McCormick Place Convention Center, Chicago. The newest in Windows-based applications and solutions. Contact ZD Events Inc., 300 First Ave., Needham, MA 02494, (781) 433-1665.

Bakefest 2000

April 30-May 2, Toronto Congress Center, West Toronto, Canada. Convention for companies who produce finished baked products for sale or resale. Contact Baking Association of Canada, 7895 Tranmere Dr., #202, West Toronto, Ontario, Canada, (905) 405-0288.

International Franchise Expo 2000

May 5-7, Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida. Convention features franchisors seeking domestic and international franchisees. Contact Rich DelGiorno, MFV Expositions, 210 E. Route 4, Paramus, NJ 07652, (888) 872-2677.

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

To Succeed at Business You Need a Startup Mindset

Ready For Anything

Before You Launch Your Business, Make Sure You Have a Safety Net. Here are 13.

Black Female Founders Face Constant Rejection. They're Thriving Anyway.