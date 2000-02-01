Trade Show

Mark your calendar.

February 1, 2000 2 min read

February 2000

EntrepreneurMagazine's Small Business Expo

February 12-13, Cobb Galleria Centre, Atlanta. Contact Expo Department, Entrepreneur Media Inc., 18061 Fitch, Irvine, CA 92614, (888) 888-EXPO.

The Baby & Kids Fair

April 1, Hamburg Fairgrounds/International Agri-Center, Buffalo, New York. Contact Jim Mis, Promotions Etc., 693 Forrest Ave., Buffalo, NY 14222, (716) 881-6623.

Spring Internet World 2000

April 3-7, Los Angeles Convention Center. Topics ranging from Internet telephony to e-commerce. Contact Penton Media, 20 Ketchum St., Westport, CT 06880, (800) 632-5537.

Branding AmericaConference &Exposition

April 4-6, Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, California. Branding, co-branding and how to take advantage of them. Contact Branding America,P.O. Box 17413, Dulles International Airport, Washington, DC 20041, (888) 200-1797.

InternationalHome Furnishings Market

April 6-13, downtown High Point, North Carolina. Introductory wholesale market serving furniture designers and dealers. Contact International Home Furnishings Market, P.O. Box 5687, High Point, NC 27262, (336) 889-0203.

The Kitchen/Bath Industry Show

April 7-9, McCormick Place Convention Center, Chicago. Contact Miller Freeman Inc., 1199 S. Beltline Rd., #100, Coxtell, TX 75019, (800) 527-0207.

Northeast Foodservice & Lodging Exposition

April 9-11, Bayside Exposition Center, Boston. Exposition showcases latest in products and equipment. Contact Reed Exhibition Companies, 338 Main Ave., Norwalk, CT 06851, (203) 840-5662.

Rocky Mountain Foodservice & Lodging Convention

April 11-12, Colorado Convention Center of the Denver Convention Complex. Microbrewing, natural foods and specialty coffees as well as franchise opportunities. Contact Colorado Restaurant Association, 430 E. Seventh Ave., Denver, CO 80203, (800) 522-2972.

Gourmet Products Show

April 15-18, Los Angeles Convention Center. Contact George Little Management Inc., 577 Airport Blvd., #610, Burlingame, CA 94010, (800) 272-SHOW.

Windows World 2000

April 17-20, McCormick Place Convention Center, Chicago. The newest in Windows-based applications and solutions. Contact ZD Events Inc., 300 First Ave., Needham, MA 02494, (781) 433-1665.

Bakefest 2000

April 30-May 2, Toronto Congress Center, West Toronto, Canada. Convention for companies who produce finished baked products for sale or resale. Contact Baking Association of Canada, 7895 Tranmere Dr., #202, West Toronto, Ontario, Canada, (905) 405-0288.

International Franchise Expo 2000

May 5-7, Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida. Convention features franchisors seeking domestic and international franchisees. Contact Rich DelGiorno, MFV Expositions, 210 E. Route 4, Paramus, NJ 07652, (888) 872-2677.