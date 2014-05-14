Project Grow

For the Best Content Marketing, Be the Master of Your Craft

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The following is the tenth and final article in the series, "Content Marketing Like the Big Brands," in which marketing master Jim Joseph discusses ways that small to medium businesses can create compelling content for their customers to generate breakthrough business results.

It’s long been said that leaders are masters of their craft. It’s also been said that small-business owners are true masters of their craft because in most cases they’ve risked it all to foregone the standard paths to a traditional career. The entrepreneurial spirit has guided small-business owners to focus on their true skills and a lifelong passion.

This is how you should you approach content marketing -- be the master of your craft.

No one knows your business better than you. No one knows how to satisfy your customers better and no one is better equipped to deliver content to them that will enhance their lives.

As you iron out your content calendar and focus on the areas that will bring the most value, think of yourself as a master craftsman in your field of choice and serve up that content from a leadership position. Be bold, courageous and determined. Show with confidence how the content you provide will help your customers. Put yourself out there as a credentialed expert.

There’s nothing worse than stepping into a business and not feeling confidence come from the owner or the employees. Sadly, we often feel a tepid approach to customer service, leaving us questioning the quality and expertise. Unfortunately, many businesses do not portray themselves as masters of their craft.

There’s nothing more frustrating then going to a good restaurant and having a server not understand the food on the menu, how to pair items with wine or what the specials are all about. There’s nothing more unsettling than going to a dry cleaner and being met with an associate who doesn’t know how to use the inventory system and can’t find your clothes. And there’s nothing more perplexing than working with a consultant who doesn’t have a solid point of view on what’s been occurring recently in the industry.

When I’m engaging with a small business or an entrepreneur, I expect to be working with an expert who has chosen their field of work, is passionate about it and is going to help, serve and educate me. I expect to be better for the exchange.

The only way that can happen is if you are a master of your craft. You need to know everything there is to know about your field and you need to keep current. Most importantly, the content you put out in the marketplace should reflect your knowledge, expertise and passion.

As you approach this amorphous thing called #contentmarketing, do it as a marketing master who is setting the standard for your industry. Others will follow and share!

