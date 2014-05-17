The Top 10 Summer Vacation Destinations for 2014

May 17, 2014 3 min read

Let’s face it: Starting a company and growing it into something awesome takes a lot of work. And a lot of work usually requires a lot of time. And when you work really hard all the time, well, there’s a point where you’re most likely going to break down.

If this sounds anything like your current situation, now might be the perfect time to consider a serious summer vacation. Leave your company and other duties in the hands of someone you trust and get away. Relax. Recharge. Come back with renewed passion, energy and perspective.

Turns out, U.S. and international leisure travel are both expected to be up this year compared to 2013, according to a recent survey from popular travel website TripAdvisor and research firm Ipsos. Seventy-seven percent of people said they planned to travel internationally for pleasure this year, up 12 percent from 2013's 65 percent. Meanwhile, 90 percent said they plan to travel within the U.S., compared to 87 percent last year.

For those considering a domestic U.S. summer vacation, the harsh winter has inspired many travelers to pack their bags and hit the road. Eighteen percent cited the Polar Vortex as a reason to get out of town this summer, according to TripAdvisor's annual summer travel survey of more than 2,500 U.S. respondents. And despite higher gas prices, 36 percent of respondents plan to spend more money on their leisure summer travel in 2014 than last year.

From beaches to cities to national parks, here are the top 10 U.S. summer destinations, according to TripAdvisor:

1. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

2. Las Vegas, Nevada

3. New York City, New York

4. Destin, Florida

5. Ocean City, Maryland

6. Orlando, Florida

7. Virginia Beach, Virginia

8. San Francisco, California

9. San Diego, California

10. Key West, Florida

If you’re among those inclined for a little more adventure, you might consider the global results of TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Destinations awards. TripAdvisor says the top destination winners were determined using an algorithm that took into account the “quantity and quality of reviews and ratings for hotels, attractions and restaurants in destinations worldwide, gathered over a 12-month period.” While this survey wasn’t pegged specifically to summer travel, it could give interested vacationers some ideas.

The top 10 destinations among world travelers for 2014 are (+/- denotes change in ranking year-over-year):

1. Istanbul, Turkey (+11)

2. Rome, Italy (+2)

3. London, England (0)

4. Beijing, China (+17)

5. Prague, Czech Republic (+4)

6. Marrakech, Morocco (+13)

7. Paris, France (-6)

8. Hanoi, Vietnam (New)

9. Siem Reap, Cambodia (+14)

10. Shanghai, China (+12)

Where are you planning to head off to for a much-needed vacation this summer? Let us know in the comments below.

