National Small Business Week

Today: Free Online Events, Webinars for National Small Business Week

Entrepreneur Staff
As National Small Business Week enters its second day, make sure not to miss a moment. The week pulls together great resources for entrepreneurs just like you. Here's a few to keep in mind. 

SBW at Kansas City: Inspiring speeches. Official Small Business Administration Events move from San Francisco to Kansas City on Tuesday. And while you might have missed the adorable 10-year-old founder of Make a Stand yesterday, there’s no reason to miss today’s remarks from Kansas City that will be livestreamed starting at 10 a.m. eastern and feature Henry W. Bloch, the founder of H & R Block, and former NFL wide receiver Eddie Kennison.

Webinar - Taxes and freelancers. A 2 p.m. Eastern today, check out this free webinar put together by the IRS that covers 1099 filing requirements and withholding, and will feature a live Q & A.

Webinar - Benefits: Adding more, for less. This webinar will be live online at 4 p.m. Eastern and cover voluntary benefits that can strengthen the packages you offer employees without much added cost. 

Make sure to check back each day as we share updates and links to great resources you can use to grow your business. 

