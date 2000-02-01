Watch out Silicon Valley--Southern California is under development.

You may not hear about it often, but Southern California has one of the most diversified technology economies in the country. Recognizing that fact, the state government and local business leaders have jointly opened the first small business development center (SBDC) to help entrepreneurs get tech firms to market faster and less expensively.

Venture Point, also known as the Tech Coast SBDC, provides free assistance to high-growth technology firms located from Santa Barbara to the Mexican border. Its services are designed to solve some of the unique problems tech companies experience

In addition, the SBDC will join forces with the Orange County Business to produce its annual conference, which helps small companies form strategy alliances with corporations . The next one will be held February 17.

Call (949) 476-2242 or visit http://www.techcoast.org for more information about the and the conference.