Federal Contacts

Being small just go better, thanks to an SBA pilot program.
Selling to the federal government can be lucrative, yet somewhat intimidating. A pilot program scheduled to end September 30 gives small firms a head start in understanding and utilizing this process.

Under the Very Small Business Set-Aside Pilot Program, companies with 15 or fewer employees and annual receipts less than $1 million will be given preferences for any contracts valued at $2,500 to $50,000. All federal agencies are involved in the program, and small companies located in selected SBA districts in California, Delaware, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas are eligible to participate.

To take advantage of the program, firms should market themselves to the agencies they're interested in selling to and certify that they're very small businesses, meaning they meet the above requirements as well as have a physical presence in the pilot programs geographic region.

For more information about he program, access the SBA's Web site at http://www.sba.gov/GC/vsbqa.html

