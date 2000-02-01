Are you holding to the next big thing in the tech world? Get your funding here.

February 2000 issue of Entrepreneur.

High-tech entrepreneurs with a proven technology, some sales revenues and a need for $2 million to $7 million in investments may be able to obtain funding from the Cross Atlantic Technology Fund.

The new Pennsylvania-based venture fund is investing in pre-IPO, early- to mid-stage companies in all areas of information technology, from software and Internet applications to unique Web sites, It's targeting firms in England, Ireland and the United States.

Contact the Cross Atlantic Technology Fund at (610) 995-2650 or by fax at (610) 971-2062 for more information.