Marketing, Meet Tech. 4 Tips for Hiring a Data-Obsessed Team.

May 16, 2014 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As the field of marketing grows beyond artistic and creative tasks to include more technical requirements like data analytics, it has become increasingly more challenging to source high-quality marketing candidates.

Marketing research firm IDC predicted that by the end of this year, 60 percent of chief marketing officers will have a formal recruiting process for marketers with data or technical skills. Right now top-notch technical professionals can be hard to find -- but not impossible.

Here are four steps to consider when recruiting the high-quality marketing professionals needed to take an organization into the future:

Related: To Win at Marketing, Scrap Your Marketing Department and Hire a Data Geek (Infographic)

1. Prepare the marketing department. While the marketing function may need to become more technical, not all marketing leaders are prepared to work well with more technical peers. A marketing department needs to be capable of managing and culturally integrating technical professionals. Developing an environment in which technical marketers can be successful starts with having a head of marketing who is committed to creating a collaborative environment and willing to nurture both creative and technical talent.

2. Identify needed skills. As the marketing field experiences rapid change, recruit and interview candidates who have the skills the company will need now and into the future. According to marketing agency owner Paul Roetzer, those skills may include coding, programming, copywriting, data analysis, email marketing, event planning, graphic design, lead management, mobile strategy, public relations, search engine optimization, social media, strategic planning, video production and website management. Before starting the recruiting in earnest, assess which skills are already present in the marketing department or outsourced partners, so as to fill the gaps with professionals with the skills the company is lacking.

Related: Market Research Has Lost Its Mojo. But Here's How It Can Get It Back.

3. Produce targeted content. The marketing department -- or equally talented outsourced partners -- should become involved in the effort to help access the best candidates for marketing jobs. Talented marketers will be impressed by the company's use of cutting-edge marketing tactics, including powerful content marketing. That means create and publish blog posts, videos, ebooks and social media posts that help tell the story of the company, especially the marketing department’s strategies and successes.

Share those stories via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ and jobs sites (including that of my company, Glassdoor), the careers page and blog of the organization, or whatever social media sites make sense for the industry. By publishing engaging content, potential marketing candidates will not only understand the tactics but potentially be more drawn to be a part of the company.

4. Use marketing technology. Roetzer recommends using automated emails and other marketing technologies to keep the company on the radar of potential candidates. With automated emails, a company can provide candidates with information about its hiring process, links to helpful blog posts and a heads up about upcoming recruitment events. Keep track of clickthroughs to see which candidates seem most interested in the company.

As the marketing industry grows more technical, the competitive edge goes to those who embrace the shift now and plan accordingly.

Related: How to Hire the Absolute Best Talent for Tech Jobs