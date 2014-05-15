Social Media Marketing

3 Questions, 1 Answer -- How to Grow Sales Through Social Media

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
President & CEO, In the Chat Communications Inc.
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The social media landscape has evolved. Conversations have become transactions. Businesses require a carefully crafted strategy to initiate dialogue with potential clients while maintaining relationships with current clients. There are three major questions every company must answer as they implement a successful social media sales and servicing strategy.

1. With whom do we connect? The right tools make it easy for companies to connect with customers looking to buy or who are considering a switch from their current provider.

Related: Boost Sales With These 7 Social Media Steps

The latest sales and service technologies use real-time text analytics to read and categorize posts, looking for consumers expressing an intent to purchase or upgrade, customers expressing frustration or an intent to leave their current provider, comparison shoppers examining competitors’ products and referrals.

2. What do we say? When teams first see a high volume of actionable social media leads, they are tempted to copy and paste a response they know works but potential leads must receive a genuine response that addresses their individual needs. It is important to value quality over quantity, so you can initiate meaningful customer engagements. Scale your operation after you’ve mastered this interaction process.

Empathy statements are an effective, traditional customer service tactic that works equally well in social media. When you identify a consumer need, acknowledge it and offer a solution. You’re much more likely to receive a meaningful response.

Related: How to Drive Sales Through Social Media

Among the easiest, most effective ways to open communication with the consumer is to follow them. If the user is having an issue with a competitor's product or service, a simple follow will help make them feel acknowledged and appreciated. If they respond, you have the opportunity to initiate a deeper engagement.

3. What happens next? Social media engagement is just the beginning of your conversation. To turn a prospect into a client, the conversation needs to continue off-channel. You will not, for example, request private information such as account numbers or credit card details over the social web.

By moving to phone, chat or email channels, you can commence your traditional sales process. Opening up the lines of communication with the prospect and establishing a meaningful connection fosters a positive online community while encouraging referrals and exceptional customer service.

Social media is an important sales channel that can achieve immediate bottom-line results. By using social media to positively influence a consumer's experiences, businesses develop more satisfied and engaged customers.

Related: 10 Signs You're Using Social Media Wrong

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Social Media Marketing

The Advantages YouTube Ads Have Over Facebook Ads

Social Media Marketing

Eliminating the (Facebook) Status Quo: Why Marketers Need to Take Control Back From Social Networks

Social Media Marketing

6 Tips for Hiring Your First Social Media Manager