5 Content-Management Tools Marketers Can Use (No Technical Skills Required)

Producing web content goes hand in hand with successful brand marketing these days but can be tricky without a go-to development person or team. Although learning to code is becoming more accessible every day, not many professionals have the time to dedicate to such an undertaking.

Whether you’re a new company with limited resources or your development team’s time is spread thin, calling on third-party apps or services can be a great way to cut costs and work more efficiently to reach your marketing goals.

Let’s take a look at five tools that will help you bypass development so you can focus less on coding and more on actually engaging your audience with remarkable content.

1. IFTTT

IFTTT, which stands for ‘If This Then That,’ is putting the Internet to work for you one "recipe" at a time. This free tool connects two services to respond to triggers -- or the “this” part of a recipe --resulting in the “that” part. So basically it is a cause and effect tool. For example, you can activate a recipe that posts your Instagram photos as native Twitter images. This is very useful in terms of engagement because it saves your followers the click-through that reroutes to another page. Since Twitter’s feed has become more visual, tweets that don’t contain images are ignored more compared to those that do.

IFTTT can help content marketers or social-media managers stay on top of industry or brand news in real time. Users can also push almost anything they’re tracking into a spreadsheet to later analyze, act upon or simply archive. With 100 channels to connect and more than 11,000 pages of existing recipes, you’re bound to find something useful for you and your company. If not, you can create your own. IFTTT empowers marketers and can save a ton of time by working methodically with the help of automation triggers.

Pricing: Free

2. Uberflip

Uberflip brings together your brand’s assets to tell your story. This platform helps marketers implement an engaging experience while creating actionable steps to target your audience. Uberflip centralizes all of you brand’s content -- blog, Twitter, Youtube, Vimeo, Instagram and PDFs -- into a single hub, making it easy for your audience to find all available resources.

With your audience already in the hub, you can collect information from them with specific calls to action, which can all be tracked through its native reporting and integration with Hubspot, Marketo, MailChimp and other marketing services. Uberflip not only helps you figure out which content is best at drawing in your audience, it serves as a stand-alone platform that personifies your brand. And you can achieve all of this without writing a single line of code.

Pricing:

Lite: $19.95/month

Starter: $49.95/month

Plus: 199.95/month

Pro: $499.95/month

Enterprise: On demand

3. Goodbits

Creating newsletters for different verticals in your company can be time consuming and involve tedious coordination with your development team. Choosing and sizing images, copy and pasting links, grueling back and forth over copy: It’s safe to say the process could use a revival.

Goodbits is a handy tool that gives the process of creating a newsletter a new edge. It allows anyone to create emails quickly and efficiently. Equipped with a Chrome extension, its users can save content instantly while browsing the web. Once in the platform, Goodbits automatically extracts and crops images from the webpages. Its seamless integration with MailChimp allows the user to call on existing lists and segments straight into the platform. Besides this feature, users may also use any MailChimp templates for design. Overall, this tool is great for those looking to share content in a timely manner.

Pricing: Free

4. ShortStack

Contests and promotions are a great way to increase engagement with your Facebook fans. They reward their loyalty and get them fired up about checking your company’s Facebook page to participate and check for results. Yes, you could host a contest without an app, but doing so with one is easier, less time consuming and allows for better analytics and follow up.

ShortStack is a great tool for creating Facebook apps customized for contests and promotions. You can start from scratch or choose from more than 70 templates -- ranging from voting promotions to eBook downloads. These templates are provided as a baseline, but you can also harness full control of the design aspects with the built-in CSS editor. Managing your contests and promotions becomes easier with ShortStack, because it allows users to create custom entry forms, set restrictions, select random winners, manage entry storage and data collection and even embed the apps on websites. Users can directly track hits to custom tabs with Google Analytics, which makes this tool a hit if your main focus is lead generation.

Pricing:

Free

Short Stack: $30/month

Full Stack: $75/month

Double Stack: $150/month

All You Can Eat: $300/month

Enterprise: On demand

5. Unbounce

Landing pages are the essential piece to the grand puzzle of conversions. Marketers can drive all the traffic of the internet to their website, but without a quality landing page and a compelling call to action, you’ve missed the mark on ushering any potential quality leads.

Unbounce lets users create, publish and test landing pages without IT. The user has complete control over the landing page, allowing customized text, colors, images and designs all through its editor tool. A neat feature is the ability to run split A/B testing. Unbounce integrates well with Zoho CRM and Salesforce and is an excellent tool for larger companies focusing on conversion.

Pricing:

New Businesses & Entrepreneurs: $49/month

Consultants & Small Businesses: $99/month

Agencies & Marketing Teams: $199/month