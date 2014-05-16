Google to Accept PayPal Payments in the Play Store

May 16, 2014 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If your company's primary way of accepting online payments is via PayPal, then your Android-using customers are about to get some good news.

Starting today, users in the U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Belgium, Austria, Finland, France and the Netherlands will be able to use the online payment service to purchase apps from Google’s mobile store.

It’s somewhat surprising that Google would welcome a competitor to its competing Wallet payment service into its mobile marketplace. But the new payment option means that customers who don’t use Wallet will have an easier time making purchases from the Play store, adding to Google’s bottom line.

At the moment, PayPal cannot be used to purchase accessories and devices from the Play store, only apps and other digital media.

