PayPal

Google to Accept PayPal Payments in the Play Store

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Google to Accept PayPal Payments in the Play Store
Image credit: Sukharevskyy Dmytro (nevodka) / Shutterstock.com
Journalist
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If your company's primary way of accepting online payments is via PayPal, then your Android-using customers are about to get some good news.

Starting today, users in the U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Belgium, Austria, Finland, France and the Netherlands will be able to use the online payment service to purchase apps from Google’s mobile store.

It’s somewhat surprising that Google would welcome a competitor to its competing Wallet payment service into its mobile marketplace. But the new payment option means that customers who don’t use Wallet will have an easier time making purchases from the Play store, adding to Google’s bottom line.

At the moment, PayPal cannot be used to purchase accessories and devices from the Play store, only apps and other digital media.

Related: PayPal Revises Policies to Become More Crowdfunding Friendly

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

PayPal

PayPal Is Launching an Ecommerce Solution to Businesses: Why You Should Jump Onboard

PayPal

PayPal to Drop Purchase Protection for Crowdfunding Projects

PayPal

PayPal Pulls North Carolina Plan to Protest Transgender Bathroom Law