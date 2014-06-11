Our Top Food Franchises

Franchises

If you're a foodie who wants to be a franchisee, you've got numerous options.

Quick-service restaurants, full-service restaurants and retail food businesses accounted for more than one-quarter of the companies ranked in Entrepreneur's 2014 Franchise 500®--and you'll find all of them here, in our list of the Top Food Franchises.

In the competitive food world, staying on top means staying on trend. These days, that means a focus on health. So we asked the companies on our list to tell us how they, and their franchisees, are providing easily available food choices for consumers who are watching their weight, seeking organic and natural options or aiming to avoid certain processes or allergens. You'll find some of the answers included here.

Keep in mind that this listing is not intended as a recommendation of any particular company. If you're considering investing in a franchise, always do your homework: Carefully read the company's legal documents, consult with an attorney and an accountant, and talk to as many franchisees as you can to find out whether the opportunity is right for you.

