Would You Sip on Drinkable Sunscreen?

May 19, 2014 2 min read

Does the thought of drinking sunscreen make you cringe? One company hopes to change your mind.

Osmosis Skincare says its Harmonized H20 UV Protection blocks UV rays after being ingested. The company's website claims that the drink uses "innovative new technology that isolates the precise frequencies needed to neutralize UVA and UVB."

Osmosis Skincare recommends taking two milliliters of Harmonized H20 every four hours, waiting one hour after drinking before exposure to the sun. The drink – which has the consistency of water, not sunscreen – comes in both tan-enhancing and non-tanning formulas, and sells for $30 for a 100-milliliter bottle.

Osmosis Skincare estimates that 98 percent of people can be protected by the technology used to isolate and cancel the effects of UV radiation. Harmonized H20 has not been evaluated by the FDA.

The drinkable sunscreen is part of a wider "Harmonized Waters" line of beverages that claim to improve your health on a cellular level. These beverages are intended to protect from anything from allergies, hangovers and mosquitos.

Whether or not Harmonized H20 ever becomes a common beach beverage, the sunscreen industry is always looking for fresh innovation as summer approaches. Meanwhile, the FDA has been hard at work attempting to counteract inaccurate selling points. With revelations that all SPF values over 50 offer essentially the same level of protection and that creating "waterproof" or "sweatproof" sunscreen is impossible, sunscreen brands are being forced to change up their bold labeling. Maybe Osmosis Skincare has lucked out by avoiding the FDA altogether – and avoiding blame if any Harmonized H20 sippers end up getting burned.

