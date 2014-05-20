My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Millenials

Millennials Casting for Careers Should Consider Franchises

  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Entrepreneur, 30-year Franchise Industry Professional
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Franchising is not often considered by the 86 million MIllenials surging into the U.S. workforce but, with so many qualified and eager people looking to start their careers, every job option merits consideration. Here some important considerations for Millennials open to this path to business ownership.

Related: Millennials Are Snubbing the Corporate World for Entrepreneurship

Affordability. Most people between the ages of 18 and 28 cannot afford $800,000 for a brick-and-mortar business but a home-based business might cost between $40,000 and $60,000. There are a vast variety of franchises. Millennials can find one that fits their budget as well as their ideal income, lifestyle, wealth and equity.

Digital Minds. Millennials are digital natives who can capitalize on the Internet to grow their business. Every type of franchise can benefit from someone proficient in the cyber realm, whether that be growing an at-home business in pajamas, creating a digital work force or driving business with a creative social media campaign.   

Some franchises have a web presence that is systemized from the top. If that’s the case, a Millennial needs to decide if controlling the social presence is important to them or not, then choose a franchise accordingly.

Related: Why Millennials Are Immature, Entitled and the Best Hire

Do Good. Many young people are as concerned their life work be meaningful and socially responsible as they are with money. A franchise allows Millennials the opportunity to “do good” while being being their own boss. Franchises exist for dog sitting, tutoring and healthy food, among countless options available for those looking align livelihood with their social mission.  

Difficulties. Millennials like their own voice on social media, their own marketing plan and are generally excited to execute their next big idea. Franchisors offer a replicable model so customers know what to expect. A Millennial who decides to become a franchisee must be sure they completely support the system they choose.

Related: For Social Entrepreneurs, What Comes First: Business or Mission?

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Terry Rice
Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur