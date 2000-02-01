Bad Words

How much can poorly worded memos cost you?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read

This story appears in the February 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

How much does using the wrong words cost? According to IWCC Training In Communications, a consulting and training firm in Toronto, it can cost $4,258.60 for one employee's poorly worded memos for one year. Don't believe it? Here's the math:

54: Number of minutes spent planning, composing and editing a routine memo

4.2: Number of times a typical memo is rewritten

$81.90: Cost of writing the memo, based on an annual salary of $35,000

$4,258.60: Annual cost of one employee writing one memo per week based on the salary above

Or consider the case against e-mail:

Employees receive 25 to 30 messages daily and spend 60 to 75 minutes each day responding to the messages. Based on an annual salary of $35,000, at least $357.20 each month is wasted responding to poorly written or ambiguous e-mails and e-mails sent to the wrong people.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.