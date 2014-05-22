Hacker Duo Brings 'Bricked' Apple Devices Back to Life

May 22, 2014 1 min read

While an antitheft ‘kill switch’ on all mobile devices may be imminent if lawmakers have their way, hackers have already ascertained a way to bring ‘bricked’ Apple devices back to life.

A duo dubbed Team DoulCi -- a reference to Apple’s iCloud spelled backwards -- have created a program in which users can plug bricked iPhones and iPads into their computers, whereupon they emerge entirely resurrected.

The hackers, @MerrukTechnolog and @AquaXetine, say the program works by bypassing Apple’s cloud. Though the program was "built with love” and intended for theft victims who managed to recover their stolen devices, they claim, it has inevitably been a boon for criminals as well.

For instance, thieves on Twitter have shared pictures of as many as seven resuscitated iPhones and iPads, according to CNN.

While the program is available for free, the team -- which calls themselves “brothers for life” -- are accepting donations on their website via PayPal and Bitcoin.

