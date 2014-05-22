Google Glass

WATCH: Roger Federer Wears Google Glass to Show Us a Tennis Match Through His Eyes

Guest Writer
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If anyone is going to look Google Glass look sexy, it's Roger Federer.

The seven-time Wimbledon winner stopped by Google's Mountain View, Calif., campus earlier this year and took advantage of the tennis courts for a quick rally with his coach, Stefan Edberg. Both men donned Google Glass for the match, naturally.

Federer posted an edited video of the experience on his YouTube page yesterday. The video is a mix of professional, beautifully shot footage courtesy of courtside cameramen, and extremely jittery footage shot using Glass.

“It's not often you get to explore new angles of watching tennis," Federer told the ATP World Tour. "I hope fans enjoy this new perspective.”

It's a cool exercise but the Glass footage is so shaky, I can't see it having much of an impact on the way we watch sports. Someone should make a "Being Roger Federer" movie, though. I'd watch that.

Related: Would You Spend $1,500 on Google Glass?

