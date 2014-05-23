Leadership

Hewlett-Packard CEO: Job Cuts Will Be 'Good for Our Customers'

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
This story originally appeared on CNBC

Hewlett-Packard's plans to cut up to 16,000 workers is a way of reducing inefficiencies that stem from years-old mergers and acquisitions, making the software giant "more efficient and effective," CEO Meg Whitman told CNBC on Friday. 

"This was a company that was a product of many acquisitions. Go all the way back: Compaq, EDS. Nearly 17 software acquisitions," Whitman said on "Squawk on the Street." "And these acquisitions never got integrated quite the way they should have, and there still is pockets, big pockets of inefficiencies."

Hewlett-Packard CEO: Job Cuts Will Be 'Good for Our Customers'
Meg Whitman, CEO of Hewlett-Packard
Image credit: Fortune Live Media via Flickr

Whitman added that addressing those inefficiencies by way of job cuts will help the company "serve our customers better."

"Our customers still tell us we're a little bit difficult to do business with. We don't make decisions as quickly as we should. We need to have speed and agility. We need to be nimble in what is an enormously rapidly changing marketplace," Whitman said. "So while no one likes to reduce the workforce, this will be good for our customers and it will be good for Hewlett-Packard. It will make us a stronger company."

On Thursday afternoon, Hewlett-Packard reported fiscal second-quarter earnings that met estimates, though revenue was just slightly below expectations. The company also said it would cut an additional 11,000 to 16,000 jobs.

The extra cuts bring the total for its restructuring program to as many as 50,000.

The Palo Alto, California-based computer pioneer also wrapped up some thorny legal disputes over the last few months. It shelled out more than a $100 million to settle claims it had bribed officials in foreign countriesto win lucrative contracts, and another $57 million to settle a lawsuit claiming the company had defrauded shareholders.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Leadership

How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

Leadership

6 Things Professional Leaders Do Every Day

Project Grow

4 Things Leaders Must Learn to Do