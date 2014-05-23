Krispy Kreme

What the World's Most Expensive Doughnut Looks Like

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Reporter
2 min read

Which would you rather buy: 2,000 glazed Krispy Kremes or one $1,683 doughnut decked out with gold leaf and edible diamonds?

If you're craving the gold-and-diamonds, you're in luck: Krispy Kreme has recently revealed the world's most expensive doughnut to celebrate National Doughnut Week. The fabulous treat took three days to assemble, and included a Krispy Kreme Cocktail made with 500-year-old Couvoisier de L'Esprit Cognac and 2002 Don Perignon champagne.  

What the World's Most Expensive Doughnut Looks Like

Related: The Quickest Way to Make Customers Like Your Food: Raise Your Prices.

Unfortunately for millionaire doughnut lovers, the pricey treat is now in the possession of a makeup artist from London who won the grand prize in a recent Krispy Kreme competition. However, Krispy Kreme shared the wealth with a 10,000 pound check (about $16,830) to The Children's Trust, a UK charity for children with brain injuries.

Krispy Kreme is just the latest in a line of restaurants eager to get some PR with expensive offerings. Steveston Pizza charges as whopping $450 for its "C6" Pizza, topped with lobster and black Alaskan cod, with a side of Russian caviar. Las Vegas restaurant Fleur created a buzz with the $5,000 Fleurburger 5000, served with a "free" $5,300 bottle of wine while New York's Bagatelle offers a $1,000 sundae with Dom Perignon Rose sorbet, served with a side of a Mauboussin ring. Few will eat these creations, but everyone loves checking out pictures of the pricey food porn. 

Related: Canadian Pizzeria Generates Buzz With $450 Pie

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Krispy Kreme

What the World's Most Expensive Doughnut Looks Like

doughnuts

Krispy Kreme Vs. Dunkin' Donuts: Which Is the Better Franchise Investment for You?

Mergers and Acquisitions

Krispy Kreme Agrees to $1.35 Billion Takeover