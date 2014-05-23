What the World's Most Expensive Doughnut Looks Like

May 23, 2014 2 min read

Which would you rather buy: 2,000 glazed Krispy Kremes or one $1,683 doughnut decked out with gold leaf and edible diamonds?

If you're craving the gold-and-diamonds, you're in luck: Krispy Kreme has recently revealed the world's most expensive doughnut to celebrate National Doughnut Week. The fabulous treat took three days to assemble, and included a Krispy Kreme Cocktail made with 500-year-old Couvoisier de L'Esprit Cognac and 2002 Don Perignon champagne.

Unfortunately for millionaire doughnut lovers, the pricey treat is now in the possession of a makeup artist from London who won the grand prize in a recent Krispy Kreme competition. However, Krispy Kreme shared the wealth with a 10,000 pound check (about $16,830) to The Children's Trust, a UK charity for children with brain injuries.

Krispy Kreme is just the latest in a line of restaurants eager to get some PR with expensive offerings. Steveston Pizza charges as whopping $450 for its "C6" Pizza, topped with lobster and black Alaskan cod, with a side of Russian caviar. Las Vegas restaurant Fleur created a buzz with the $5,000 Fleurburger 5000, served with a "free" $5,300 bottle of wine while New York's Bagatelle offers a $1,000 sundae with Dom Perignon Rose sorbet, served with a side of a Mauboussin ring. Few will eat these creations, but everyone loves checking out pictures of the pricey food porn.

