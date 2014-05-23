Here's Why Martha Stewart Bought a Drone

May 23, 2014 2 min read

Even Martha Stewart agrees: drones are “a good thing.”

In yet another sign that the aerial devices are bound to have wide-ranging impacts on the animal kingdom, too, the domestic diva said that she uses a drone to photograph the goings-on at her Bedford, N.Y., farm.

“It’s easy to use, actually,” she told Vanity Fair of the iPhone-associated device. “You can really control it, it’s gentle. It’s lightweight, too; it’s very beautiful.”

While Stewart explained that she flies the robot high so as not to startle her animals -- “you can control the altitude, you can control the speed” -- she has yet to use it indoors. “You can use it inside also,” she told the magazine, “but I don’t because it can bang into stuff.”

From baseball diamonds to the ocean depths to viral YouTube videos, drones keep cropping up in unlikely places. And now, with Stewart getting in on the action, it’s anyone’s guess where they’ll be flying next.

