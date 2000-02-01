Resource for women in technology

February 1, 2000 1 min read

The evidence is clear: Women are diving into the web and fueling much of the growth in e-commerce. For women in the business of technology, and for those who just want to keep on what's going on, the Women in Technology International Site (http://www.witi.com/index-c.shtml) provides a lively digest of the day's news, tech and otherwise. (Sports, business and women's issues are also well covered on the site.) A "Connections" link provides quick access to networking opportunities, from conferences to meetings of WITI chapters.