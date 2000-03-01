Wherever you go, you take the Web with you.

You can have the whole Web in your Palm . . . sort of. AvantGo.com, a free service/software package, lets you view Web pages on your Palm OS or Windows CE computer. The system works with or without a wireless modem. AvantGo lets you specify which Web pages to cache. With a wireless modem, you can connect to AvantGo directly while you're out and about. Without, you sync your palm PC with your desktop to transfer the information.

The software for desktop and palm PC is available for download at http://www.avantgo.com . The service's partners include The New York Times, Wall Street Journal and FedEx, covering everything from news to customized stock quotes. Web sites can be added or removed from your list at any time. The desktop software is currently only available for PC users, but a Mac version is on the way.