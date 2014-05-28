Entrepreneurs

Small-Business Owners Are Getting More Optimistic. Are You? (Infographic)

Small-business owners think things are looking up.

Optimism among the small-business community is the highest it's been since 2009, according to the National Federation of Independent Business. Why? A few reasons, including favorable expectations for the economy, plans to grow employment and increasing earnings.

Check out the infographic below, compiled by Score.org, and tell us: How optimistic are you about the future of your business? 

Click to Enlarge+
Small Business Owners Are Getting More Positive. Are You? (Infographic)

 

