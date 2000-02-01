Road Notes
United Airlines has announced that Mileage Plus members' frequent-flier miles will no longer expire, provided they earn or redeem miles at least once every 36 months. In addition, United will reinstate 1998 expired miles to members who register and take either two paid domestic round trips or one paid international round trip on flights operated by United, United Shuttle or United Express. This program is already in effect; 1999 miles won't expire until 2002.
- Marriott International is installing high-speed Internet access in its hotel guest rooms, meeting rooms and business centers. The speedy new system allows guests to access the Internet and use the telephone at the same time.
- Preview Travel (http://www.previewtravel.com) has introduced a search function that offers immediate access to all the travel resources, information and services available from its site that are specifically focused on your destination of choice.