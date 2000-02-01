Ad campaigns of the past

February 1, 2000 1 min read

This story appears in the February 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Remember the days when headlines like "Gums Like Coral" (Pepsodent Toothpaste) and "Don't Make Your Face An Experimental Laboratory" (Ivory Soap) were ground-breaking marketing? Ad*Access (http://scriptorium.lib.duke.edu/adaccess), sponsored by Duke University and advertising agency J. Walter Thompson, has cataloged more than 7,000 advertisements printed in U.S and Canadian newspapers and magazines between 1911 and 1955. The site allows you to browse a number of campaigns and see the evolution of marketing for some of the country's most well-known companies. You may even get some good ideas--or at least a good laugh.