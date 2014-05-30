Steve Ballmer's Most Awkwardly Hilarious Moments

May 30, 2014 2 min read

Steve Ballmer is a former tech executive who's about to buy a basketball team. He's also an awkwardly funny dude.

Yesterday, news broke that Ballmer -- the former longtime Microsoft CEO -- had agreed to buy the Los Angeles Clippers basketball team for $2 billion. From the board room to the basketball court. Why not, right?

Ballmer, as you may recall, stepped down as Microsoft's chief executive in February after serving in that role since 2000. During that time, Microsoft had some hits (Windows, Office, XBox) and some big misses (Vista, Windows 8, anything mobile). Under Ballmer, Microsoft's annual revenue grew from $25 billion to $70 billion, and net income increased 215 percent to $23 billion.

Related: Steve Ballmer to Retire as Microsoft CEO

If you paid attention to Ballmer and Microsoft during that time then you've likely also been witness to one or two -- or several -- of his painfully awkward public moments. He yells. A lot. He sweats. He jumps around. He teams up with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates for really corny spoof videos.

The list goes on. And on.

Because it's Friday -- and, why not? -- here are just a few examples of Ballmer at his most awkward, arguably at his best. Enjoy.

Ballmer plays Dr. Evil in this Austin Powers spoof with Gates. (Yes, Clippers fans, this is your new owner.)

Sometimes he gets excited. Like, really excited.

He loves developers. (Can you tell?) He also sweats. A lot.



And, finally, Ballmer and Gates do Night at the Roxbury. Seriously.

Related: Why All the Hate for Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer?