Steve Ballmer

Steve Ballmer's Most Awkwardly Hilarious Moments

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Director of the Entrepreneur Partner Studio
2 min read

Steve Ballmer is a former tech executive who's about to buy a basketball team. He's also an awkwardly funny dude.

Yesterday, news broke that Ballmer -- the former longtime Microsoft CEO -- had agreed to buy the Los Angeles Clippers basketball team for $2 billion. From the board room to the basketball court. Why not, right?

Ballmer, as you may recall, stepped down as Microsoft's chief executive in February after serving in that role since 2000. During that time, Microsoft had some hits (Windows, Office, XBox) and some big misses (Vista, Windows 8, anything mobile). Under Ballmer, Microsoft's annual revenue grew from $25 billion to $70 billion, and net income increased 215 percent to $23 billion. 

Related: Steve Ballmer to Retire as Microsoft CEO

If you paid attention to Ballmer and Microsoft during that time then you've likely also been witness to one or two -- or several -- of his painfully awkward public moments. He yells. A lot. He sweats. He jumps around. He teams up with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates for really corny spoof videos.

The list goes on. And on. 

Because it's Friday -- and, why not? -- here are just a few examples of Ballmer at his most awkward, arguably at his best. Enjoy.

Ballmer plays Dr. Evil in this Austin Powers spoof with Gates. (Yes, Clippers fans, this is your new owner.)

Sometimes he gets excited. Like, really excited. 

He loves developers. (Can you tell?) He also sweats. A lot.


And, finally, Ballmer and Gates do Night at the Roxbury. Seriously.

Related: Why All the Hate for Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer?

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Steve Ballmer

Steve Ballmer's Next 'Window' of Opportunity: L.A. Clippers Owner

Frugal

Lifestyles of the Rich and Frugal: 7 Thrifty Millionaires and Billionaires

Inspirational Quotes

8 of the Greatest Commencement Quotes From Business Leaders