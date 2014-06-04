Information Security

When Going Viral is Very Bad (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Two-thirds of the workforce in the United States uses personal mobile devices to access corporate data, so-called Bring-Your-Own-Device or BYOD. This is a good thing as BYOD allows the employee to merge their work life and their personal life on a single device, leading to increased productivity. As a result, on average, the U.S. corporation saves over $3,000 per BYOD employee annually. But there is a downside. Almost 80% of corporations worry about a lost BYOD device leaking sensitive corporate data.  

Related: How the Cloud Can Save You From a 'BYOD' Tech Nightmare

Think of a doctor who practices at two different hospitals. Absent BYOD, she must carry one phone for personal use, and one from each hospital. Pretty cumbersome in comparison to carrying one phone for all three. But the doctor losing her BYOD could mean leaked patient information from both hospitals.

How best to secure corporate data on BYOD without monitoring the employee's personal communications? A technical challenge!  

Click to Enlarge+
When Going Viral is Very Bad (Infographic)

 

Related: Five Rules for 'Bring Your Own Device' Teams

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ready for Anything

Here's How to Stop Third Parties From Reading Your Gmail

Cybersecurity

7 Habits of Highly Hackable Employees

Government

DOJ Accused of Deliberately Using Old Tech for FOIA Requests