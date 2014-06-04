Ask the Expert

Have a Burning Business Question? Ask the Expert: Jon Elvekrog.

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Special Projects Director and Founder of This Dog's Life
3 min read

Social is a hot word. And so is data. But what about social data? You better believe it.

Social data, or the aggregration of social information on various platforms,  allows companies to determine where to spend their marketing dollars, how a product is received in the online world and how to best communicate with customers. All this helps brands better understand and target customers. If you want to edge out your competitors, you better get familiar with the next wave in the world of social -- and quickly. 

Have a Burning Business Question? Ask the Expert: Jon Elvekrog.
Jon Elvekrog is the co-founder of social-ad platform company 140 Proof.
Image credit: 140 Proof

"Social is permeating everything. Accessing public social data gives you a wealth of information about your customers, your partners and your constituents," says Jon Elvekrog, the co-founder and CEO of social-ad platform company 140 Proof.  "At a minimum, it's free market research.  At a maximum, you can build your entire business on it."  

Related: Most Essential Social Media Tools

As the co-founder of 140 Proof, Elvekrog has successfully indexed and analyzed more than 600 million social profiles across various social platforms including LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Pinterest. Wow. By being so ambitious in the social-data game, 140 Proof has landed big-name brands like HBO, Disney, Levi's and Naked Juice. Plus, the company has scooped up a few awards along the way including the Red Herring and the AlwaysOn Global 250. 

Related: Get Comfortable With Big Data in 3 Steps

Before Elvekrog co-founded 140 Proof, he began his internet adventure in the late '90s working at  LinkExchange, an advertising company co-founded by Tony Hsieh. (It sold to Microsoft for more than $250 million). After this experience, Elvekrog continued to be involved in the technology world, working at various startups and big-name corporations like Hewlett-Packard and Microsoft in engineering, marketing and sales positions. With all this experience under his belt, Elvekrog is looking to give startups and newly-minted entrepreneurs a helping hand.

"Now that I’m older, I can say the advantage of age is experience and pattern matching, and I hope to pay it forward by offering advice to smart, energetic entrepreneurs," says Elvekrog. "If I can help a couple of people avoid common mistakes and pitfalls by recognizing factors they may be blind to, then I’ve done my part as a seasoned entrepreneur."

For this month of June, we are excited to have Elvekrog as our expert. He is eager to answer your burning questions each week. Besides inquiring about social media topics like social data, mobile advertising and social media in general, he also has built a successful company and knows a thing or two about entrepreneurship. Elvegrog is also open to founder topics such as building a team, implementing a "hacker" mentality, scaling, pivoting and resource allocation. 

Submit your questions in the comments section below or tweet us, using the hashtag #ENTexpert. One topic will be selected by the editors of Entrepreneur and addressed by Elvekrog in a weekly write up here.

Related: 4 Ways to Turn Social-Media Fans Into Raving, Loyal Customers

 

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Disrupters

Disrupters

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ask the Expert

Ask the Expert: Does Your Company Really Need to Focus on SEO?

Ask the Expert

The Free Resource for Recruiting Top Talent

Ask the Expert

How to Determine the Best App for Managing Social Media