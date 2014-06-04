7 Reasons to Ditch the Corporate World for a Career at a Startup

June 4, 2014 4 min read

Although a career in the corporate world has plenty of benefits, working for an established company can sometimes result in a mundane 9 to 5 with little room for growth and a lot of bureaucratic red tape.

This is why so many people are attracted to the startup life. While it can be a roller coaster of a ride, working on the ground floor of a new company can allow people to shine, "own" projects and possibly reap the benefits of the company's success in the form of equity, while simultaneously learning a lot in a fast-paced environment.

Need more convincing? Here are seven great things about working for a startup.

1. Getting recognition. No matter which way you slice the corporation cake, working for a larger company pretty much means your work will likely go unrecognized for the majority of the time. This is especially true if you're in an entry-level position.

On the other hand, working for a startup means you'll receive instant recognition because everybody, including the company itself, is working in an entry-level position. In other words, the work you do at a startup is helping to build the company, which means your elbow grease won't go unnoticed.

2. Having more responsibility. Responsibility is a good thing in the workplace, as you are considered a valued employee with an important role to play in the company. So, if responsibility gets your professional juices flowing, then working for a startup is the perfect fit for you.

Startups don't have room in the budget or the time to waste on employees who don't contribute, which means every position comes with high expectations. While more responsibility may equal more stress, it also means more reward – both on a personal and company level.

3. Bonding with coworkers. Most startups start small, which leaves plenty of room for you to get to know your coworkers on a personal level. Considering most startups have a specific mission in mind, whether it's to create a new product or build a niche industry, the company's goal will give everyone involved something in common from day one. And this type of environment cultivates a team spirit, creating a bond with every person – from the founders to the interns.

4. Learning from true innovators. Startups have innovation written all over them. If you choose to work for one, then you'll immerse yourself in movers and shakers on a regular basis. If the startup is in the ground-up stages, chances are you'll have the opportunity to work directly with the creators, founders and geniuses that are trying to change the business landscape.

5. Embracing new opportunities. Depending on your prior experience and qualifications, working for a startup might involve taking a pay cut. But don't let that deter you from taking a position at a newly-founded business, because the opportunities it provides will far outweigh the paycheck.

From the people you meet and the innovators you work with to having your name attached to a company that's growing, working for a startup means you'll attain skills and have experiences that you would never find in a corporate job with a cushy paycheck.

6. Putting your strengths to work. As mentioned before, startups don't have any room for employees who don't contribute to the company in some way, shape or form. So by taking on a position at a startup company, you can rest assured that your strengths as an employee will be put to work and appreciated day in and day out.

Whether you're an accounting whiz or a social-media marketing guru, your powerhouse skills will be in the company spotlight. Highlighting your strengths and putting them to work isn't only a great thing for your self-esteem, it's a crucial part of what makes a startup a successful venture for everyone involved.

7. Working toward the money. A startup company comes with a startup budget, which means you'll likely take a small pay cut. But like the professional opportunities mentioned above, working for a startup also means you may have future financial opportunities.

Many startups offer a stake in the company's stock and plenty of room to increase your salary. If you work hard and contribute your skills and knowledge to a startup, it'll likely result in a larger salary down than line, which can be something that's hard to come by in the corporate world.

