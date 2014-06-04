Ever Wish You Could Decipher Social-Media Snark? So Does the Secret Service.

June 4, 2014 2 min read

In the age of constant social media use, we all know that nuance can get lost in a sea of tweets and texts, leading to missed social cues, poorly received jokes and perhaps an over-reliance on the friendly exclamation point. Apparently no one is immune, not even one of the oldest law-enforcement agency's agencies in the country -- the U.S. Secret Service.

As spotted by the Washington Post, the Secret Service is in the market for a new suite of social-media analytics software and will be taking proposals until 5:00 p.m. on June 9th. The Post reports that the agency has been using the Federal Emergency Management Agency's analytics tools and now wants a dedicated system of its own.

Related: 6 Key Shifts in Thinking About Social Media

The Secret Service wants the new monitoring tools to provide real-time analysis, and data visualization like heat maps, find influencers, access Twitter histories, search in different languages and be compatible with Internet Explorer 8 (yes, Internet Explorer 8). On the more subjective side of things, the agency wants the tools to deliver "sentiment analysis" and an "ability to detect sarcasm and false positives" -- two important features for an agency who, in addition to riding in style with the president and VP, is tasked with investigating fraud.

Related: Want Your Brand Associated With Positivity? Snap a Pic, Ditch the Tweet.