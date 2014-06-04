Social Media

Ever Wish You Could Decipher Social-Media Snark? So Does the Secret Service.

Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
In the age of constant social media use, we all know that nuance can get lost in a sea of tweets and texts, leading to missed social cues, poorly received jokes and perhaps an over-reliance on the friendly exclamation point. Apparently no one is immune, not even one of the oldest law-enforcement agency's agencies in the country -- the U.S. Secret Service.

As spotted by the Washington Post, the Secret Service is in the market for a new suite of social-media analytics software and will be taking proposals until 5:00 p.m. on June 9th. The Post reports that the agency has been using the Federal Emergency Management  Agency's analytics tools and now wants a dedicated system of its own. 

The Secret Service wants the new monitoring tools to provide real-time analysis, and data visualization like heat maps, find influencers, access Twitter histories, search in different languages and be compatible with Internet Explorer 8 (yes, Internet Explorer 8). On the more subjective side of things, the agency wants the tools to deliver "sentiment analysis" and an "ability to detect sarcasm and false positives" -- two important features for an agency who, in addition to riding in style with the president and VP, is tasked with investigating fraud.  

