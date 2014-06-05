Franchise Players

Franchise Players: The Life of a Franchisee Is No Cakewalk

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Franchise Players: The Life of a Franchisee Is No Cakewalk
Image credit: Ed Manns
Ed Manns
Reporter
3 min read

Franchise Players is Entrepreneur’s Q&A interview column that puts the spotlight on franchisees. If you're a franchisee with advice and tips to share, email ktaylor@entrepreneur.com.

Ed Manns began his career in the restaurant industry at age 16, working at Sonny's Barbecue during the day and Burger King at night. At Burger King, he met Woody Fox, a Burger King franchisee and his future business partner. In 1997, the pair bought their first Golden Corral buffet restaurant. Today, Manns owns 16 restaurants, with plans to open up No. 17. Here's what he's learned during his years in the industry.

Name: Ed Manns

Franchise owned: Golden Corrals in North Carolina, South Carolina and Pennsylvania

How long have you owned a franchise? 

Over 17 years.

Related: Franchise Players: Turning to Franchising For Meaning, Not Validation

Why franchising?  

It offered me the opportunity to start a business where I could have some ownership.

What were you doing before you became a franchise owner? 

Working with my current partner Woody Fox in his Burger King franchise.  Woody and I have worked together for 30 years.

Why did you choose this particular franchise? 

Our decision came after meeting the senior management from Golden Corral, and we witnessed their passion for the business and the length of time they had been together. A very stable upper management team meant a lot to us.

How much would you estimate you spent before you were officially open for business?

We took over a store that Golden Corral had under construction. We spend approximately $100,000. $30,000 for training, $30,000 for initial food orders, $20,000 in legal fees, $5,000 for advertising and the remainder for miscellaneous costs.

Where did you get most of your advice/do most of your research? 

Actually most of my advice came from my partner Woody Fox. He had been a Burger King franchisee for many years and had a good understanding of the franchisee/franchisor relationship and what questions to ask.

Related: Franchise Players: Mother-Daughter Duo Teams Up as Mover Marketing Franchisees

What were the most unexpected challenges of opening your franchise?  

The lack of knowledge. Golden Corral was much different than operating a Burger King. I learned very quickly that the deficiency of knowledge was very expensive.

What advice do you have for individuals who want to own their own franchise?

It’s not a “cakewalk.” Be prepared for long hours and lots of sacrifices. Really study the numbers and know what it is going to take to get the business up and running.  

What’s next for you and your business?

We want to continue to grow our franchise and improve our existing units.

Related: Franchise Players: Playing the Long Game as a Cleaning and Restoration Franchisee

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Franchise Players

This Franchisee Started a Business That's Got Wheels on It

Franchise Players

How This Man's High School Job Evolved Into a Food-Franchise Career

Franchise Players

Father's Day at Golden Corral: A Franchisee Carries on His Dad's Tradition