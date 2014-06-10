Growth Strategies

Find Ways to Lift Profit Margins Without Much Effort

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
President, ACM Consulting Inc.
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

For any organization, there are different levers that impact profit margins. Some of those are:

  • Price. The cost at which you sell your products and services.
  • Purchasing. The cost at which you buy the good and services you need.
  • Retention. Your ability to retain current customers.

When we look at why margins are eroding, there are many different reasons -- absenteeism, theft, rising costs, lower prices, commoditization of products and services, employee turnover, the number of touch points to get products and services in the hands of your customers. These are all controllable factors, but many organizations try to control them all at once instead of identifying where the biggest erosion is coming from.

We need to find those opportunities to increase margins without having to make a large investment or utilize a great deal of effort. Think of a car jack, where with minimal effort, you can lift a 2-ton car. That is how we need to think about increasing our margins. If we want to be even bolder, think about a hydraulic lift where the push of one button can raise many tons and break open our margins.

Related: 10 Tactics for Increasing Your Customer Value and Loyalty

When I work with organizations to help increase margins, there are five strategies we employ to help break open those margins:

  1. Identify ways to leverage the goods and services they are buying to increase value.
  2. Create an emotional connection with customers.
  3. Reduce the number of touch points in getting the product or service into the hands of the customer.
  4. Identify new pricing strategies.
  5. Ensure success metrics are focused on profitability, not just revenue.

Too often we lead with a proposed solution. “We need to increase sales.” “We need more training.” “We need to increase our prices.” Instead, we need to take a step back and identify where are the greatest opportunities for increasing our margins.

Do you know what levers you should be pulling to master your profit margins?

Related: Build Great Customer Service Into Your Business With These 5 Tips

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?