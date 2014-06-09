35 Tips on How Not to Offend Your International Business Partners (Infographic)

June 9, 2014 1 min read

The popular catchphrase, “beauty is in the eye of the beholder,” is also true of offensive behavior.

In France, it is common for a man to greet a lady with a quick kiss on the cheek, even in a business setting. In China and India, that sort of familiar contact with business associates is frowned upon. And in Germany, if a business associate nods upon shaking your hand, then it is considered good form to return the nod.

Related: The Esquire Guy's Irreverent Rules for the Perfect Business Lunch