Winning Strategies

35 Tips on How Not to Offend Your International Business Partners (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
1 min read

The popular catchphrase, “beauty is in the eye of the beholder,” is also true of offensive behavior.

In France, it is common for a man to greet a lady with a quick kiss on the cheek, even in a business setting. In China and India, that sort of familiar contact with business associates is frowned upon. And in Germany, if a business associate nods upon shaking your hand, then it is considered good form to return the nod.  

Related: The Esquire Guy's Irreverent Rules for the Perfect Business Lunch

San Francisco-based customer service software company Zendesk generated the infographic below, with 35 tips for how to behave in international business settings to avoid an embarrassing faux pas that could put your business relationships on ice.
Click to Enlarge+
35 Tips on How Not to Offend Your International Business Partners (Infographic)

 

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Project Grow

How Playing Scared in Your Business Results in Defeat

Winning Strategies

Shark Tank Contestant Melissa Carbone: 'People Who Activate Win'

Winning Strategies

Are You Playing to Win?