35 Tips on How Not to Offend Your International Business Partners (Infographic)
The popular catchphrase, “beauty is in the eye of the beholder,” is also true of offensive behavior.
In France, it is common for a man to greet a lady with a quick kiss on the cheek, even in a business setting. In China and India, that sort of familiar contact with business associates is frowned upon. And in Germany, if a business associate nods upon shaking your hand, then it is considered good form to return the nod.
Related: The Esquire Guy's Irreverent Rules for the Perfect Business LunchSan Francisco-based customer service software company Zendesk generated the infographic below, with 35 tips for how to behave in international business settings to avoid an embarrassing faux pas that could put your business relationships on ice.
Click to Enlarge+