Twitter's TweetDeck Returns After Security Issue Derailment

Entrepreneur Staff
Director of the Entrepreneur Partner Studio
Hackers had their way with Twitter's TweetDeck tool today. 

This morning, a number of users reported seeing pop-up alerts with all types of strange messages. In some instances, those messages were automatically tweeted to followers. 

Some of the accounts that were affected include @NYTimesBusiness, @ScienceNews and @SFGate, among others.

Twitter temporarily shut down TweetDeck as it worked to patch the vulnerability. The attack apparently targeted XSS (cross-site scripting) which is a common security vulnerablity for web apps.


TweetDeck services have since been brought back online. 
