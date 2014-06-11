Twitter's TweetDeck Returns After Security Issue Derailment

June 11, 2014 1 min read

Hackers had their way with Twitter's TweetDeck tool today.

This morning, a number of users reported seeing pop-up alerts with all types of strange messages. In some instances, those messages were automatically tweeted to followers.

Some of the accounts that were affected include @NYTimesBusiness, @ScienceNews and @SFGate, among others.

Twitter temporarily shut down TweetDeck as it worked to patch the vulnerability. The attack apparently targeted XSS (cross-site scripting) which is a common security vulnerablity for web apps.

We've temporarily taken TweetDeck services down to assess today's earlier security issue. We'll update when services are back up. — TweetDeck (@TweetDeck) June 11, 2014

We've verified our security fix and have turned TweetDeck services back on for all users. Sorry for any inconvenience. — TweetDeck (@TweetDeck) June 11, 2014

TweetDeck services have since been brought back online.