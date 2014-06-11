Twitter's TweetDeck Returns After Security Issue Derailment
Hackers had their way with Twitter's TweetDeck tool today.
This morning, a number of users reported seeing pop-up alerts with all types of strange messages. In some instances, those messages were automatically tweeted to followers.
Some of the accounts that were affected include @NYTimesBusiness, @ScienceNews and @SFGate, among others.
Twitter temporarily shut down TweetDeck as it worked to patch the vulnerability. The attack apparently targeted XSS (cross-site scripting) which is a common security vulnerablity for web apps.
We've temporarily taken TweetDeck services down to assess today's earlier security issue. We'll update when services are back up.— TweetDeck (@TweetDeck) June 11, 2014
TweetDeck services have since been brought back online.
We've verified our security fix and have turned TweetDeck services back on for all users. Sorry for any inconvenience.— TweetDeck (@TweetDeck) June 11, 2014
